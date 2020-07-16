HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Zoom Enter Hardware Game With WFH Touchscreen Device

Zoom Enter Hardware Game With WFH Touchscreen Device

By | 16 Jul 2020
Zoom – one of the most widely used video conferencing platforms in the world – has launched its first hardware product, a touchscreen device called ‘Zoom for Home – DTEN ME’. This device is being launched under Zoom’s new home office category ‘Zoom for Home’, which will combine Zoom software with hardware.

Retailing for US$599, the Zoom for Home – DTEN ME aims to be an all-in-one personal collabartion device that can run one-touch video meetings, phone calls, seamless content sharing, interactive whiteboarding, and co-annotation.

It spans 27 inches, has three built-in smart cameras, an 8-microphone array, and a touch display that can also serve as a second monitor.

Zoom for Home – DTEN ME

As a remote working device, Zoom for Home devices can be set up to be managed by IT teams remotely through the admin portal, or self-managed by the end-user. In addition, the hardware is designed for simplified set-up.

The Zoom for Home – DTEN ME is available for pre-order and is expected to ship in the US in August 2020.

“Remote work and distance education are becoming increasingly prevalent in businesses and schools across the globe, and organisations must ensure that their staff have the tools they need to get the best possible communications experience at home,” wrote Jeff Smith, Head of Zoom Rooms.

Zoom for Home – DTEN ME

