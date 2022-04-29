Despite widespread discussion and controversy over Elon Musk’s agreed purchase of the social media platform, Twitter’s user count has been bolstered by an additional 30 million over the past year. Daily active users sit at 229 million, previously at 199 million the year before.

Twitter has not been consistently majorly profitable, resulting in many questioning Musk’s judgement in purchasing it. The last quarter saw profits of US$513m from US$1.2bn in revenue.

Musk agreed to buy the platform for a total of US$44 billion. While the sale is likely to take a number of months, Twitter will be privately owned under Musk once completed. There is little information on what he plans to do with Twitter, however he has mentioned changes to free speech policy, which due to his unhinged use of the platform in the past, has many worried.