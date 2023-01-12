HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Musk Considers Auctioning Popular Twitter Usernames

Musk Considers Auctioning Popular Twitter Usernames

By | 12 Jan 2023

Twitter is reportedly planning to take a number of desirable Twitter handles to the auction blocks, in a bid to raise money for the struggling company.

The New York Times cites the usual “people with knowledge of the plans” in its report, which claims this auction has been a topic of discussion since at least December.

Elon Musk announced in December that the handles for 1.5 billion inactive accounts will soon be up for grabs.

In a reply to this tweet, he suggested that desirable handles would be made available. It’s a good idea to auction them up: web domains have famously attracted millions of dollars, while people have been selling Twitter handles for years, albeit in violation of Twitter’s policies.

Given Twitter’s ubiquity, people will likely pay up big to secure a so-called desirable handle.


480103

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
230 Million Twitter Users’ Data Leaked
Tesla Misses Production Targets
Musk Sells $5.37B In Tesla Stock To Fund Twitter
Musk Bans Twitter Account That Tracks His Private Jet
Musk No Longer World’s Richest Man
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

MSI Router Has Antennas That Follow Your Devices
Latest News
/
January 12, 2023
/
MSI Delivers World’s Most Powerful Gaming Laptop
Latest News
/
January 12, 2023
/
CES 2023: MSI Launches Stealth Gaming Laptop
Latest News
/
January 12, 2023
/
Easy eSIM Transfers Coming To Android Phones
Latest News
/
January 12, 2023
/
Motorola Wins Long-Running Aussie Copyright Battle
Latest News
/
January 12, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

MSI Router Has Antennas That Follow Your Devices
Latest News
/
January 12, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Dodgy home WiFi connection will be a thing of the past, thanks to MSI’s feature-packed top spec router the RadiX...
Read More