Twitter is reportedly planning to take a number of desirable Twitter handles to the auction blocks, in a bid to raise money for the struggling company.

The New York Times cites the usual “people with knowledge of the plans” in its report, which claims this auction has been a topic of discussion since at least December.

Elon Musk announced in December that the handles for 1.5 billion inactive accounts will soon be up for grabs.

Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

In a reply to this tweet, he suggested that desirable handles would be made available. It’s a good idea to auction them up: web domains have famously attracted millions of dollars, while people have been selling Twitter handles for years, albeit in violation of Twitter’s policies.

Given Twitter’s ubiquity, people will likely pay up big to secure a so-called desirable handle.