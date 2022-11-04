HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Twitter Begins Mass Staff Layoffs, Shuts All Offices

Twitter Begins Mass Staff Layoffs, Shuts All Offices

By | 4 Nov 2022

Twitter has started laying off staff, with plans to cull roughly half of its 7,500-strong workforce.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the company wrote in an email to staff.

“To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in office or on your way to an office, please return home.

“We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted. Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.”



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Afterpay Parent Soars After 38% Profit Leap
Musk To Fire Half Twitter’s Workforce, Starting Tomorrow
Musk Axes Twitter Board, Names Himself Sole Director, CEO
Musk Charging $30 A Month For Twitter Blue Ticks
Elon Musk May Resurrect Twitter-Owned Vine App
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TCL To Do Roku TV In OZ
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
Bluesound Launches Pulse M Wireless Speaker
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
Afterpay Parent Soars After 38% Profit Leap
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
ACCC Takes Dell To Court Over Monitor Discounts
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
Facebook News: Humans Out, Robots In
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TCL To Do Roku TV In OZ
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
TCL Electronics has announced a partnership with streaming leader Roku to bring TCL Roku televisions to Australia. From this month,...
Read More