HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Trump Tipped to Take Strong Action Against TikTok & WeChat

Trump Tipped to Take Strong Action Against TikTok & WeChat

By | 13 Jul 2020
, ,

Peter Navarro, Assistant to US President Donald Trump and the US Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, has told Fox News that Trump is planning on taking stronger action against China’s TikTok and WeChat applications amid rising tensions between the two nations.

“What the American people have to understand is all of the data that goes into those mobile apps that kids have so much fun with… goes right to servers in China, right to the Chinese military, the Chinese Communist Party,” Navarro said.

Last week Trump said that banning TikTok is “one of many” options the US could punish China for its response to COVID-19.

There are approximately 52 million TikTok users in the US, some 12 million more than there were before COVID-19 lockdowns.

There have been similar calls for TikTok to either be banned or come under more rigorous scrutiny in Australia too. The app is widely expected to be reviewed under the Australian Senate’s Foreign Interference through Social Media inquiry.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Under Armour Looking To Sell MyFitnessPal App
Could Australia Be The Next Country To Ban TikTok?
Apple Freezes Updates For Mobile Games On App Store
Google Will No Longer Automatically Store Photos
Nathan Cleary’s Tik Tok App Banned As Government Takes Action To Stop Chinese Spying
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: JB HI Fi Roll Out Fastest W6, Wi Fi Router Ever Launched With New Netgear Orbi
Latest News Networking Wi Fi 6
/
July 13, 2020
/
JBL Launch First Soundbar With Dolby Atmos – JBL Bar 9.1
JBL Latest News Sound
/
July 13, 2020
/
APRA Ordered To Improve Transparency Of Music Licensing & Royalties
ACCC Content Latest News
/
July 13, 2020
/
Microsoft PR Agency Dumps Staff As WPP Struggle
Appointment & Jobs Industry
/
July 13, 2020
/
New Channel ‘10 Shake’ Aimed At Younger Audience
Content Latest News TV
/
July 13, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: JB HI Fi Roll Out Fastest W6, Wi Fi Router Ever Launched With New Netgear Orbi
Latest News Networking Wi Fi 6
/
July 13, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
A W6 networking war is set to break out with Netgear set to go head to head with D Link...
Read More