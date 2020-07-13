Three high-ranking executives at video gaming developer Ubisoft Entertainment have stepped down following allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse at the firm.

This includes Serge Hascoët, the Chief Creative Office; Yannis Mallat, Managing Director of Ubisoft’s studios in Canada; and Cécile Cornet, Global Head of Human Resources.

In June Ubisoft placed two other high-ranking employees – Tommy François and Maxime Béland, who are Vice-Presidents in the Group – as well as several other employees on administrative leave as the company investigates misconduct allegations.

This marks the most significant executive exodus in the gaming industry under the #MeToo movement.

According to Bloomberg, in an internal message to employees, CEO Yves Guillemot outlined plans to “personally oversee a complete overhaul” of Ubisoft’s creative editorial team, with the aim of creating “an inclusive and open culture that embraces more diverse and multidisciplinary expertise”.