Canalys: ‘Notebooks Have Pulled The PC Market Out Of Depression’

By | 13 Jul 2020
According to the latest figures from market research firm Canalys, the global PC market enjoyed a stellar recovery in Q2 2020 as supply issues eased, up 9% year-on-year. This growth was led by the notebook market.

“Notebooks have singlehandedly pulled the PC market out of depression. They have been crucial in ensuring that the service, government and education sectors can continue to function in the face of unprecedented disruption and uncertainty,” said Rushabh Doshi, Research Director at Canalys.

“Vendors and the channel made the necessary changes to ramp up production and delivery of notebooks to the highest level in years.”

Looking ahead, Canalys expects the importance of notebooks to continue to grow as the PC ecosystem increases investment in the category.

“The extraordinary demand has driven shifts in strategy across the industry. Chrome OS and AMD are making inroads into the commercial sector, while Apple MacBooks now run on ARM chips,” said Doshi.

“After years of smartphone-centred innovation, application developers, too, are turning their attention to the PC, where productivity and performance take precedence.”

