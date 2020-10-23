Newly merged companies TPG and Vodafone are set to a launch a carbon neutral, SIM-only mobile carrier called ‘felix Mobile’.

Felix is slated to go live before the end of the year and is described as Australia’s first telco powered by 100% renewable electricity.

The brand is also touted as being a ‘simple’ service that has ‘green values’ with no lock-in contracts.

Its service will operate on Vodafone’s 3G and 4G networks, with 5G likely on the pipeline, and will be an entirely digital service with no brick-and-mortar stores.

Felix is yet to announce the price of its plans, however Ausdroid reports there may be a $35/month plan with unlimited calls and SMS in Australia with unlimited data capped to 5Mbps.

Telstra’s own carbon neutral mobile service, Belong, also offers similar pricing plans.

However TPG CEO Iñaki Berreota said felix has not been created to be a direct rival of Belong.

“Felix has been created more as an intention that we have as a business to simplify our relationship with the customer and also to become more environmentally friendly,” said Berroeta.

“We are using it not just as a commercial brand, but also as how to learn more around zero carbon footprint, but also 100 per cent renewable electricity, and how we can apply that to the full company which is something that as a business we’re working on.”

Paul Tierney, General Manager Business Development at felix also said: “We’re excited to be launching a new offering which gives Australians a great mobile experience, whilst also reducing their impact on the environment – by simply switching providers. felix will do good for the planet through our sustainability initiatives, whilst doing good for our customers through simplicity and value.”

Certified carbon-neutral under the Climate Active initiative, felix is set to launch in the coming weeks and operates on Vodafone’s mobile network.

Australians wanting to be one of the first to join felix’s fully digital mobile phone plan can register their interest at felixmobile.com.au/register.