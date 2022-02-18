HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
TPG Considering Demerger Of Infrastructure Assets

By | 18 Feb 2022
TPG Telecom could be planning a demerger of its valuable infrastructure assets.

According to The Australian, the telco is planning to package its assets, including its vast fibre network, for a demerger – with the operating company remaining separate.

TPG has already tasked Bank of America to shop for potential buyers of its $1 billion tower portfolio.

This follows Telstra’s September sale of 49 per cent of its towers to The Future Fund and Morrison & Co, and Singtel’s sale of 70 per cent of Optus’ towers to AustralianSuper.

TPG announced a major internal restructure in December, reducing its 11 business units to seven, merging digital functions, IT, and mobile networks into one unit.

TPG Telecom reports its financials next Thursday, February 24.



