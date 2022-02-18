As the NRL season gets ready to kick off, one of the hot stars of last year’s premiership winning team, Panthers player Jarome Luai, has apparantly cut a sponsorship deal with JBL.

The deal came to light last night on Channel Nine News, when Danny Weidler turned up to do an interview with the Panthers star at a studio shoot to discover him pumping iron with two JBL Boombox speakers.

It turns out JBL, who are the #1 audio brand in Australia, is trying to reach a younger audience, with the Panthers star seen as a “perfect” ambassador for the brand. The cheeky player, who is well known for his on-field antics, is seen as having the personality a brand like JBL needs, said one observer.

He joins an elite list of personalities associated with the brand, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who kicked off this year’s Super Bowl in the US.

JBL teamed up with Under Armour to release the UA Sport Wireless Train headphones labelled Project Rock edition.

Two years in the making, these were the first headphones under actor Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock line of workout gear with Under Armour.

The fully wireless headphones are rugged, sweat-resistant, and built for high-intensity workouts like weightlifting. Under Armour says Johnson has even tested the headphones during his workouts – they passed.

The big question now is whether we will see a Jerome Luai range of JBL gear.

Background:

A hero to fans across the nation, Luai was born in Sydney and is of Samoan descent, through grandparents born in Palauli. He played 33 games for the Panthers in the under 20s between 2015 and 2017, where he scored 13 tries and kicked an impressive 43 goals. From there he was on the rise.

He captained the Junior Kiwis in May 2017, and at that year’s World Cup he was the only member of the squad without any actual NRL experience.

He made his NRL debut in 2018, scoring two tries in his second game, with multiple try assists, garnering praise from the media that didn’t stop.

He went on for a great year in 2019, also representing Samoa as hooker and halfback, then in 2020 he landed seven tries and 23 try assists for Penrith, helping them claim the minor premiership.

Last year he made his State Of Origin debut for NSW, helping them defeat Queensland 50 to six. Then he was on board for the Panthers’ epic victory over South Sydney in the Grand Final.

It’s fair to say the big guy is a very worthy face for a speaker brand renowned for producing very big sound.