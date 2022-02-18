HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
ABC iView Logins Needed From Next Month

By | 18 Feb 2022

ABC is finally instigating its unpopular login system for its digital iview offering, meaning viewers have until March 15 to set up a mandatory account if they want to keep watching some content.

The move sparked a fierce backlash when it was first floated last year, with the usual privacy concerns raised, as well those questioning why they need to sign up for something that is funded by the tax-payer.

ABC assures the public that they can provide a pseudonym if they wish, don’t have to provide their gender if they prefer not to, and that live broadcast streams, ­including ABC TV, ABC News, ABC Kids and ABC ME, can be watched without requiring a login.

ABC believes this will bring its service in line with the likes of SBS, Netflix and 7Plus, which are able to tailor the service towards each user.

“Requiring a login on ABC iView, with all the privacy and data protections people expect of the ABC, enables the commercial-free public broadcaster to continue to nurture its relationship with audiences,” it said.

“Nothing about creating a login for ABC iView changes our editorial independence, integrity or responsibility, including the privacy and data protections people expect of the ABC.”

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner has been working in concert with the ABC to make sure user privacy isn’t impacted.

“The OAIC will continue to closely monitor developments and we have requested that the ABC keep us updated as they move towards the rollout of mandatory login this year,” a spokesman said.

Almost six million Australians have setup ABC accounts already. Last last May, the ABC has received 514 complaints about the logins.



Read More