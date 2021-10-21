As Australia Post is experiencing a massive backlog of undelivered parcels in the lead up to Christmas — a problem that today’s TWU strike has only made worse — Toys ‘R’ Us has partnered with Parcelpoint to guarantee your order will be on your doorstep the very next day.

The service, initially offered in Sydney and Melbourne only, sees the toy and tech giant take advantage of Parcelpoint’s ‘Minihubs’ stretched across 290+ postcodes to ensure ‘last mile’ speed.

“During a period of ongoing disruption and the structural shift toward e-commerce, in combination with significant challenges faced in industry supply and delivery channels during recent months, we’re very pleased to partner with Parcelpoint to deliver a ‘true last mile’ service to our shoppers,” says Toys’R’ Us managing director and CEO Dr Louis Mittoni.

“Reliable parcel delivery will be critical in the lead up to our busiest trading period, which includes Black Friday, Cyber Monday and December.

“Implementing a unique customer experience that complements our existing delivery partner arrangements – as the industry experiences capacity constraints – has been a high priority.”

The new service will roll out over the next fortnight.