Home > Latest News > LG Signature Partner With Sydney Dance Company

LG Signature Partner With Sydney Dance Company

By | 21 Oct 2021

Taking their core philosophy that “Art inspires technology, technology completes art” to heart, LG has joined forces as a major partner with the Sydney Dance Company, Australia’s leading contemporary dance company.

The dancers of the company will showcase their skill and technique through a new local content experience, across a number of channels in 2022. This content will allow viewers to connect with the local dance community.

Excitingly for dance fans, 250 people will have the opportunity to participate in innovative livestream dance sessions led by the company’s dancers.

This is a great position for the SDC, who normally attract more than 100,000 people a year and are now emerging from the challenges brought on by pandemic closures.

“Sydney Dance Company is a perfect match with LG SIGNATURE, which is synonymous with premium performance and sophisticated style,” says Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director, LG Electronics Australia.

