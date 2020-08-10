Toshiba has sold its remaining stake in PCs to Sharp, after already selling 80.1% of its share to Sharp two years ago for $36 million. Sharp renamed this PC line to ‘Dynabook’ in early 2019.

“On June 30, 2020, under the terms of the share purchase agreement, Sharp exercised a call option for the remaining outstanding shares of Dynabook held by Toshiba, and Toshiba has completed procedures for their transfer,” Toshiba said in a statement.

A decade ago Toshiba was one of the world’s main PC manufacturers, but the brand dropped off significantly in the years since.

According to Reuters, Toshiba sold 17.7 million PCs in 2011 and just 1.4 million in 2017.

Toshiba was also the creator of the first PC laptop back in 1985, according to The Verge.