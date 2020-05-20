Top Streaming Boss Mayer Jumps From Disney – Now CEO Of TikTok

SAN FRANCISCO: Walt Disney’s top streaming executive, Kevin Mayer, will leave the entertainment and theme parks giant to become CEO of popular video app TikTok.

Mayer led the successful launch of the Disney+ streaming service in November, but in February was passed over for the CEO job at Disney.

TikTok – which allows users to create short videos with special effects – is rising in popularity among teenagers and has become a cultural trendsetter.

The Chinese ownership of TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, however, has sparked concerns in Washington which has launched a national security review into the company.