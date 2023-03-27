HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Tim Cook Reaffirms Apple’s China Ties During Beijing Forum

Tim Cook Reaffirms Apple’s China Ties During Beijing Forum

By | 27 Mar 2023

Despite increasing tensions between the US and China, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has told attendees of a conference in Beijing that it considers China a key partner.

Cook made the remarks during a forum on education and technology at the China Development Forum, highlighting the fact that “Apple and China have grown together”.

“This has been a symbiotic kind of relationship that I think we both enjoyed,” Cook said.

Cook also met with Chinese government officials during his trip, and even checked out an Apple store in Beijing.

Apple has recent been forced to move some of its manufacturing out of China and into India, following political tensions and lockdown-driven shutdowns at its key iPhone factories. The slowdowns resulted in the delay of last year’s MacBook Air and lowered production numbers of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Mainland China is also a key market for Apple, with the country making up one-fifth of Apple’s global sales.

Last financial year, the company pulled in over A$110 million in sales in China alone, so it’s clearly in Tim Cook’s best interests to shore up these relationships, as the overall one between US and China continues to fray.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Aim For Premier League Soccer Rights
Apple To Spend $1.5 Billion A Year To Crack Hollywood
Infected Apple Music Bugs You With Other People’s Playlists
Apple AirPods Set To Switch To USB-C
Forecast Lowered For AR/VR Headset Shipments, After Slow 2022
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Get Inspired With Dell’s New Laptop
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
Semiconducter Pioneer Gordon Moore Passes Away
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
Samsung Might Launch Three-foldable, Ditch S23 FE
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
7.9 Million Impacted By Latitude Hack
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
New David Jones Owners Plan To Double Online Sales
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Get Inspired With Dell’s New Laptop
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Dell’s Inspiron range is its all-rounder line that seeks to provide users with a work-friendly laptop which can also handle...
Read More