TikTok Tripled Profits In Australia Last Year

TikTok Tripled Profits In Australia Last Year

By | 25 May 2023

TikTok more than doubled its Australian revenue and tripled its profits in the country in 2022, despite facing regulatory scrutiny over its data-handling practices.

Statements filed with ASIC show TikTok Australia revenue jumped from $66 million in 2021 to $173.9 million in calendar 2022, while profits jumped from $1.7 million to just under $5.4 million.

Revenue from advertising jumped 176 per cent.

Last month, the Albanese government banned TikTok from all official devices, saying it “poses significant security and privacy risks due to exposure to extrajudicial directions from a foreign government that conflict with Australian law”.

The filings show that the Chinese-owned company is unconcerned about the government ban impacted its profits.

“The company stresses that there is no evidence to suggest that TikTok is in any way a security risk to Australians,” TikTok Australia says.

“The directors would not anticipate a significant impact on our business as a result of the recent ban of the app on government issues devices.

“The ban does not extend further than government-issued devices and will not impact the millions of Australians on TikTok.”



