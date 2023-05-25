Optus has delivered EBITDA growth of 4.5 per cent and added 425,000 mobile subscribers for the full year, ended March 31.

The company’s EBIT grew 59 per cent to $286 million, excluding NBN migration revenues.

Operating revenue was up 2.8 per cent to just over $8 billion; excluding NBN migration revenue, which has now come to an end, operating revenue grew 3.7 per cent.

These figures, especially the mobile additions, are impressive, given the September data breach that impacted 9.8 million Optus customers.

“Each of us at Optus is driven to do the best we can for our customers, through our network, our great value offerings and our service,” said Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said.

“We’ve provided customers with fast and reliable network experience as we continue to expand our national 5G population coverage.

“Our customers continue to benefit from our ground-breaking Living Network and its launch of more new features this year including Optus Eco, Network Pulse and Turbocharge, with our innovative approach having been recognised as one of the most innovative companies in Australia.”

For the second half of the year ended 31 March 2023, Optus saw EBITDA growth of 1.6 per cent, while EBIT grew by 43 per cent to $123 million, excluding NBN migration revenues.

Optus’ operating revenue grew 4.5 per cent to A$4 billion in the second half. Excluding NBN migration payments, operating revenue grew 5 per cent.

Mobile service revenue increased 3.9 per cent, although mobile ARPU fell slightly, which Optus puts down to “a higher mix of prepaid customers, lower carriage revenue from domestic wholesale roaming and a decline in handset insurance revenue, due to the sale of this business in the first half of the year.”

Equipment sales performed strongly, with 16 per cent growth from sales of high-end devices.

Non-revenue related expenses were up 2.8 per cent in the half, due to inflationary pressures.

“Our results reflect positively on the brand and culture of Optus,” said Bayer Rosmarin.

“We are grateful to our customers for the loyalty and trust they have shown in us, and our team remains focused on doing the very best we can in the year ahead as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value and service.”