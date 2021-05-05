The other woman in Bill Gates life has been revealed and it’s “bizarre” according to some observers.

The billionaire Microsoft founder who yesterday announced his divorce from his wife of 27 years Melinda would spend a long weekend every year at a cosy beach cottage with his old girlfriend and his wife knew all about the relationship.

Ann Winblad a software expert and venture capitalist from Seattle, Washington was the other woman in Bill gates life.

According to interviews he gave in 1997 he made sure the bizarre arrangement was part of the deal when he married Melinda French in 1994.

“We can play putt-putt while discussing biotechnology,” Gates said of his private getaways with fellow nerd techie.

Gates even sought Winblad’ s approval before proposing to his wife.

“When I was off on my own thinking about marrying Melinda, I called Ann and asked for her approval,” he said, adding that Winblad gave the other woman the thumbs up.

Winblad recalled, “I said she’d be a good match for him because she had intellectual stamina.”

Bill and Melinda Gates announced earlier this week on Twitter that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

Now Bill Gates has revealed that he and Winblad started taking an annual trip to his ex’s Outer Banks home when they began dating in 1984 after meeting at a computer conference.

The close pair continued making the yearly jaunt down South together even after breaking up in 1987, when Winblad, who at 70 is five years older than Gates, was reportedly more ready to settle down according to the New York Times.

The secluded trips involved everything from riding dune buggies to hang-gliding and quiet strolls on the beach.

“We share our thoughts about the world and ourselves,” Winblad told Time Magazine.

“And we marvel about how, as two young overachievers, we began a great adventure on the fringes of a little-known industry, and it landed us at the centre of an amazing universe.”

At the time of the interview, Gates still had a photo in his office of him and Winblad on a trip to Germany, the magazine said.

He also had a snap of him, Melinda, and a bunch of pals from a trip to Indonesia in 1995 among the rare personal pictures in his workspace.

Winblad said of the relationship, “Bill was a great influence on me, and I was thinking, ‘Wow, you can actually build a company that big in the software industry? Are you kidding me?’” Winblad said.

“I remember making him take a stick or a rock and drawing the numbers out on the sand for me. How was he going to get there? He then said, ‘What troubles me is I can’t see how I am going to get past $500 million.’

“I thought, ‘You’re troubled about that?’” Winblad recalled. “I was jazzed that someone could think their way through to $500 million. There was a lot of inspiration from each other back then because there was so little collective wisdom.”

She also revealed another time when the pair went to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico for a spur-of-the-moment weekend.

“We got there, and it was hard to get a rental car, so when we finally got one, it was like this beat-up old Volkswagen, and it was Spring Break,” Winblad told Wired in 1996.

“So, we get a hotel. It’s a shit hotel, but that’s fine because we’re doing this on a whim, and it’s part of the adventure. I leave Bill outside while I check in.

“Well, I go outside, and I say, ‘Where’s the car?’ He goes, ‘I sublet it.’ He rented the car to some teenagers for five dollars a day!” Winblad said. “He gave them the car keys and says, ‘We’re in room whatever. Just knock on the door and give us the keys back.’

“Sort of like ‘I’m Bill Gates; here’s the rental car; here are the keys to our room.’ I’m going, ‘We’re never going to see that car again. These are teenage boys.’

“He says, ‘You’re probably right.’ … We finally got it back at about two in the morning, and it was all in one piece.”