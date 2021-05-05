HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > iRobot Gives China Two Finger Salute, Partners Revenue Falls 55%

iRobot Gives China Two Finger Salute, Partners Revenue Falls 55%

By | 5 May 2021

iRobot the vacuum cleaner Company has split with their Chinese manufacturing partner who relied on the US Company for 55% of their revenue last year, the move is said to be because of the tensions between China and the USA.

Kin Yat Holdings said in a premarket exchange filing Tuesday that a “significant customer… which is a leading American technology company specializing in robotic floor care products” was ending its service contract.

Kin Yat said the termination stemmed from its client’s desire for more geographic diversification of production and rising production costs in China, where Kin Yat’s factories are concentrated.

According to Nikki Asia, Kin Yat shares then tumbled on the Hong Kong exchange, ending down 16.8% at 94 Hong Kong cents.

iRobot has been shifting production gradually out from China to Malaysia, amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

“Our plan to substantially increase our production in Malaysia over the course of this year is progressing well, even with the tight Labor market,” Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and chief financial officer, told analysts during a first-quarter results call.

She said in previous earnings call in mid-February that “by the end of 2021, we estimate that Malaysia manufacturing will have sufficient capacity in place to support the vast majority of our 2022 North American volume requirements.”

By making this shift, the company said in its annual report also released in February, “we believe that we will substantially reduce and potentially eliminate our exposure to current U.S. tariffs, and mitigate the geopolitical risks associated with concentrating production solely in China.”

In her comments, Zeiler noted that Washington had reinstated a 25% tariff on Roombas imported from China at the start of the year, which she said has increased costs by $3.4 million during the first three months. The gross margin would have been 1.1 percentage points higher if there were no tariffs, she said.

iRobot’s reference to geopolitical risks suggests security may have factored into its production shift amid worries in the U.S. and allied nations about the possibility of China-made gadgets being used to covertly transmit sensitive data.

Based on figures from Kin Yat’s disclosure Tuesday, its reliance on iRobot peaked in the year ended March 2019, when its key U.S. customer accounted for 65% of total revenue, or 2.66 billion Hong Kong dollars ($342.47 million). That fell to HK$1.7 billion the following year.

Kin Yat, which began as a toymaker in 1981, started moving its production from Hong Kong into the adjacent mainland city of Shenzhen in 1985. According to its website, it began collaborating with iRobot on the development of the Roomba in 2007.

While Kin Yat has been shifting some of its manufacturing operations further inland in China due to rising factory wages — first to Shaoguan, which like Shenzhen is in Guangdong Province, then to the interior province of Guizhou — high-value production, including Roombas, has remained in Shenzhen.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
“Drunk” iRobot Vacs Binging On Dodgy Software Fix
BREAKING: Amazon Web Services Down
iRobot Launches Self-Emptying Midrange Roomba
Suck It Up Vacuum Cleaners In Big Demand Due To COVID-19
iRobot Sales Slump As Shares Tank
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

The Other Woman In Bill Gates Life Revealed After Divorce Announcement
Latest News
/
May 5, 2021
/
Rugby Union Fails To Deliver Numbers For Stan
Latest News
/
May 5, 2021
/
Breaking: Biag Capasso Named MD Of The Good Guys
Industry Latest News
/
May 4, 2021
/
Samsung Expected To Lose Market Share This Year
Industry Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 4, 2021
/
JBL Launches MultiBeam Soundbar In Oz, No Subwoofer Needed
JBL Latest News
/
May 4, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

The Other Woman In Bill Gates Life Revealed After Divorce Announcement
Latest News
/
May 5, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The other woman in Bill Gates life has been revealed and it’s “bizarre” according to some observers. The billionaire Microsoft...
Read More