HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > Humidifiers > The New Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic Air Purifier Kills 99.9% Of Waterborne Bacteria

The New Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic Air Purifier Kills 99.9% Of Waterborne Bacteria

By | 8 Apr 2020
, ,

Dyson has just launched a dual humidifier and purifier that kills 99.9% of bacteria in water as it cycles through the device, projecting purified and humidified air. This is a timely release given that COVID-19 is primarily spread through droplets from an infected person coughing or sneezing.

It is built with the company’s own Dyson Ultraviolet Cleanse technology, which exposes every drop of water that is cycled through the purifier to an ultraviolet light, killing 99.9% of bacteria in the water.

It circulates purified and humified air throughout your living space, automatically maintaining the correct levels of moisture in the air. It can also cool the air to lower the temperature of your space when you need it. You can also turn off the humidifier if you don’t need it.

The Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic has a fully sealed 360° filtration system combines activated carbon to remove gases and odours, while the Glass HEPA captures 99.9% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns and Dyson Cryptomic technology to destroy formaldehyde.

The Air Multiplier technology, meanwhile, projects over 84 gallons of smooth yet powerful airflow per second,  ensuring the air in your space is fresh at all times.

The Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic has a fully sealed 360° filtration system combines activated carbon to remove gases and odours, while the Glass HEPA captures 99.9% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns and Dyson Cryptomic technology to destroy formaldehyde.

This product integrates with the Dyson Link app, so you can adjust the conditions at home wherever you are and create real-time air quality reports. It can connect your smart device via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Siri.

The LCD screen on the device itself displays the air quality and humidity in real time.

At the moment this new model is only available in the US and the UK. Dyson has been contact about if and when the product will be available in Australia and local pricing.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
VIC Gov’s ‘Working For Victoria Fund’ Expects To Place 2500 Workers By The End Of The Week
ACCC: ‘We Cannot Stop Price Gouging, But New Biosecurity Act Powers Will Protect Some Products’
Security Fears See Govt. Ban Zoom Use By Pollies, Agencies
Australian Mobile Market Takes Major Hit From Coronavirus
Vodafone Introduces $10 ‘Stay Connected’ Plan For Customers Experiencing Financial Hardship
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

The Next Generation Of TCL’s MOVETIME Kids Watch MT43K Is Coming Soon
Latest News smartwatches TCL
/
April 8, 2020
/
VIC Gov’s ‘Working For Victoria Fund’ Expects To Place 2500 Workers By The End Of The Week
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Latest News
/
April 8, 2020
/
Seven West Media Takes Bauer To Court To Ensure $40 Million Sale Of Pacific Mags Goes Ahead
Latest News Magazine Media Services
/
April 8, 2020
/
DJs Online Sales Zoom As In-Store Purchases Drop 19pc
Brands Communication Content
/
April 8, 2020
/
ACCC: ‘We Cannot Stop Price Gouging, But New Biosecurity Act Powers Will Protect Some Products’
ACCC Coronavirus Latest News
/
April 8, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

The Next Generation Of TCL’s MOVETIME Kids Watch MT43K Is Coming Soon
Latest News smartwatches TCL
/
April 8, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
TCL has announced it will be releasing a new model of its popular Movetime Family Watch – the MT43K. The...
Read More