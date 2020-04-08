The New Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic Air Purifier Kills 99.9% Of Waterborne Bacteria

Dyson has just launched a dual humidifier and purifier that kills 99.9% of bacteria in water as it cycles through the device, projecting purified and humidified air. This is a timely release given that COVID-19 is primarily spread through droplets from an infected person coughing or sneezing.

It is built with the company’s own Dyson Ultraviolet Cleanse technology, which exposes every drop of water that is cycled through the purifier to an ultraviolet light, killing 99.9% of bacteria in the water.

It circulates purified and humified air throughout your living space, automatically maintaining the correct levels of moisture in the air. It can also cool the air to lower the temperature of your space when you need it. You can also turn off the humidifier if you don’t need it.

The Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic has a fully sealed 360° filtration system combines activated carbon to remove gases and odours, while the Glass HEPA captures 99.9% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns and Dyson Cryptomic technology to destroy formaldehyde.

The Air Multiplier technology, meanwhile, projects over 84 gallons of smooth yet powerful airflow per second, ensuring the air in your space is fresh at all times.

This product integrates with the Dyson Link app, so you can adjust the conditions at home wherever you are and create real-time air quality reports. It can connect your smart device via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Siri.

The LCD screen on the device itself displays the air quality and humidity in real time.

At the moment this new model is only available in the US and the UK. Dyson has been contact about if and when the product will be available in Australia and local pricing.