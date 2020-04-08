Need Faster Internet? TCL Has Unveiled Its New 5G LINKHUB Router

HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 8 Apr 2020
TCL has just announced it is releasing a new, lightweight portable router – the TCL LINKHUB 5G CPE – which promises to make your network speeds at home, or wherever you need them, significantly faster.

With more people working and studying from home than ever before, routers have become an essential piece of home office set-ups.

The LINKHUB 5G CPE is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chipset and supports 5G connectivity up to 2.8Gbps and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology to support speeds up to 3.6Gbps. This is enough bandwidth for users to download a 1Gbps HD movie in 3 seconds – nearly 10 times the speed of 4G LTE.

For easy set-up and connections, the router comes with Easy Mesh. This technology also allows users to extend Wi-Fi coverage across a wider area, such as a multi-storey home ore another large space, delivering Wi-Fi where there was previously a dead zone.

It also supports Bluetooth and ZigBee for easier set-up if you prefer, and you can use these technologies to manage your smart home devices through TCL’s dedicated app.

Although the TCL LINKHUB 5G CPE is not yet available locally, the company has said it should arrive in the Asia-Pacific region in July 2020. We will let you know about local pricing once that becomes available.

