The LG Wing with 5G capabilities is set to be the most affordable expandable smartphone on the market at only US$936 (AUD$1283).

The swivelling phone features a 6.8inch main screen which can be rotated horizontally to reveal a 3.9inch secondary screen underneath, mimicking the shape of a T.

The two screens will allow the user to multi-task with different apps open on each display.

Comparable phones on the market such as the Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold2 and Z Flip 5G are priced at over US$2000 and US$1300 respectively.

“LG Wing’s retail price is the lowest among smartphones with multiple screens so far,” the company said in a press release.

“The company has set the price at such an aggressive level in order to allow more consumers to experience the LG Wing’s new form factor.”

The 5G-enabled LG Wing is expected to be released internationally on October 5, with an Australian release date not yet confirmed.

“Please note, the ranging of LG WING has yet to be determined for the Australian market, we will advise once more information is available,” an LG spokesperson told Gizmodo.