HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > The LG Wing Price Has Been Revealed And It’s Surprisingly Affordable

The LG Wing Price Has Been Revealed And It’s Surprisingly Affordable

By | 23 Sep 2020
,

The LG Wing with 5G capabilities is set to be the most affordable expandable smartphone on the market at only US$936 (AUD$1283).

The swivelling phone features a 6.8inch main screen which can be rotated horizontally to reveal a 3.9inch secondary screen underneath, mimicking the shape of a T.

The two screens will allow the user to multi-task with different apps open on each display.

Comparable phones on the market such as the Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold2 and Z Flip 5G are priced at over US$2000 and US$1300 respectively.

“LG Wing’s retail price is the lowest among smartphones with multiple screens so far,” the company said in a press release.

“The company has set the price at such an aggressive level in order to allow more consumers to experience the LG Wing’s new form factor.”

The 5G-enabled LG Wing is expected to be released internationally on October 5, with an Australian release date not yet confirmed.

“Please note, the ranging of LG WING has yet to be determined for the Australian market, we will advise once more information is available,” an LG spokesperson told Gizmodo.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
New Sony Phone Built As Compact Entertainment Powerhouse
LG To Launch Duel Screen Wing Smartphone With Built In Gimbal
ACCC Cracks Down On Mobile Apps In Landmark Inquiry
LG Wing To Launch September 14
Video Shows New Rumoured LG Wing In Action
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Launch Android 11 For New Smart TVs
Android Content Display
/
September 23, 2020
/
Microsoft Is Giving Outlook For Mac A Fancy Makeover This October
Laptops Latest News MacBook
/
September 23, 2020
/
Microsoft Headlines Tokyo Game Show – Sony, Nintendo Nowhere To Be Seen?
Amazon Gaming Latest News
/
September 23, 2020
/
Myer Board Assault Intensifies After New Support
Latest News
/
September 23, 2020
/
Has Telstra Got Anywhere To Go Other Than Wholesale As NBN Fibre Is Kicked Into Play?
Broadband Latest News NBN
/
September 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Launch Android 11 For New Smart TVs
Android Content Display
/
September 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Google has launched its new Android 10 platform for smart TVs, featuring a slew of memory, processing and privacy upgrades...
Read More