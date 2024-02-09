HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > AMD’s Latest CPU Slammed

AMD’s Latest CPU Slammed

By | 9 Feb 2024

According to a recent review of the new AMD Ryzen 7 5700 CPU, when compared with previous processors, it appears to be a letdown.

The Ryzen 7 5700 implies it has the same specs as the Ryzen 7 5700X, minus a lower clock speed, however, this is not the case.

The video review, posted to YouTube by Hardware Unboxed, noted the new CPU is more similar to the Ryzen 7 5700G.

It sports eight cores and 16 threads, the same 4.6GHz frequency, and the same cache (16MB of L3 cache).

Ryzen 7 5700G

The reviewer referred to the CPU as “anti-consumer at best,” after testing it and comparing it to various chips at a similar price point.

This CPU turned out to be an exact replica of the Ryzen 7 5700G, without the integrated graphics.

The review also cast a shadow on AMD’s naming scheme, marking another instance of a chip that should be named according to its specifications.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
REVIEW: Lenovo Legion Go – Steam Deck, Meet Switch
CES Ai Gaming Notebooks Set To Be Big At CES 2024
AMD Takes On Nvidia With New Chip, Expects Sharp Growth
REVIEW: Block Out The World With These Wave Audio Headphones
Lenovo Announces New Tower Workstation
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Plex To Start Renting Movies
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
Massive WPP Merger, Will LG Samsung PR Stay As Is?
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
Acer And ASUS To Manufacture In India
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
The Google Pixel 8 Has A New Camera Issue
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
Ubisoft Achieves Sales Targets in Q3
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Plex To Start Renting Movies
Latest News
/
February 9, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Plex has recently moved into the FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) game, providing ad-supported content. Now, it’s jumping into the...
Read More