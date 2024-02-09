According to a recent review of the new AMD Ryzen 7 5700 CPU, when compared with previous processors, it appears to be a letdown.

The Ryzen 7 5700 implies it has the same specs as the Ryzen 7 5700X, minus a lower clock speed, however, this is not the case.

The video review, posted to YouTube by Hardware Unboxed, noted the new CPU is more similar to the Ryzen 7 5700G.

It sports eight cores and 16 threads, the same 4.6GHz frequency, and the same cache (16MB of L3 cache).

The reviewer referred to the CPU as “anti-consumer at best,” after testing it and comparing it to various chips at a similar price point.

This CPU turned out to be an exact replica of the Ryzen 7 5700G, without the integrated graphics.

The review also cast a shadow on AMD’s naming scheme, marking another instance of a chip that should be named according to its specifications.