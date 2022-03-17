Following their display of the visually drool inducing A6 E-Tron sedan at the Shanghai auto-show last year, Audi has released pictures of a wagon version known as the A6 Avant E-Tron.

Audi have taken the fantastically received design from the sedan, whacked on a long sloping roof and subtle spoiler, a sleek hatch a pair of massive diffusers on the back and a rear light that screams modern day Nightrider. The result of their efforts is a family car that breaks the turning necks of onlookers.

In the press release for the new car, Audi have referred to the wagon design as “production oriented”, alluding to the idea that the design we here will indeed be pretty close or the same as the actually released product.

The A6 Avant E-Tron is roughly the same size as the A6 E-Tron, and has a drag coefficient of 0.24, which is only 0.02 above its sedan counterpart. Impressively, it seems that those who go for the wagon variant are likely to gain a ton of practicality, at next to no performance cost.

Both cars are based on Audi’s 2019 PPE electric platform which is designed to support cars from the A4’s size and up. Thanks to an 800-volt electrical system, the two vehicles support 270 kilowatt charging speeds. Audi expect from a full charge, both cars should achieve around 435 miles (700km).

While electric cars are known for their crazy acceleration speeds thanks to the torquey nature of electric motors, the A6 Avant E-Tron has an estimated 0-100 time of just under 7 seconds. This may seem relatively slow from a car with 469HP (350kW) and 800Nm (590ft-lbs) of torque. However Audi say that future performance models (if they do release any) should sport a 0-100 time of under 4 seconds.

While there is no news as to when the A6 Avant E-Tron will see production, its sedan cousin is set to debut later this year.

In the meantime, Audi have plans for a Q6 E-Tron that uses the same PPE platform, while Porsche’s new Macan SUV will also make use of the Audi platform. Like many companies, it seems the German car-manufacturing giant is making big steps to make the future of electric cars exciting.