German audio brand Sennheiser, has closed their Sydney experience store, the decision comes after the Company was taken over by a Swiss hearing aid Company.

Last year Sennheiser sold its consumer audio division to Swiss-based medical hearing company Sonova Holding AG.

The move to close their Martin Place experience store comes as the consumer division breaks away from the Sennheiser business division who were also using the store to demonstrate products.

Sennheiser opened the flagship store to much fanfare in 2019 just before COVID hit.

The German Company spent close to a million dollars fitting out the store and running it on a daily basis.

Split into consumer and Pro Audio products the store was also used to demonstrate the Sennheiser $4,000 soundbar.

Also on show were microphones for studios and podcasting along with Sennheiser’s Augmented Reality Ambeo headphones.

Recently Retail Prodigy Group a key partner of Samsung Australia was put up for sale.

The business holds the retail shop and distribution rights for Samsung’s direct sell stores.

Samsung Australia management confirmed that the store was closing for good despite their web site still saying, “temporarily closed”.