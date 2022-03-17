HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
EXCLUSIVE:Sennheiser Close Down Sydney Experience Store

By | 17 Mar 2022

German audio brand Sennheiser, has closed their Sydney experience store, the decision comes after the Company was taken over by a Swiss hearing aid Company.

Last year Sennheiser sold its consumer audio division to Swiss-based medical hearing company Sonova Holding AG.

The move to close their Martin Place experience store comes as the consumer division breaks away from the Sennheiser business division who were also using the store to demonstrate products.

Sennheiser opened the flagship store to much fanfare in 2019 just before COVID hit.

The German Company spent close to a million dollars fitting out the store and running it on a daily basis.

Split into consumer and Pro Audio products the store was also used to demonstrate the Sennheiser $4,000 soundbar.

Also on show were microphones for studios and podcasting along with Sennheiser’s Augmented Reality Ambeo headphones.

Recently Retail Prodigy Group a key partner of Samsung Australia was put up for sale.

The business holds the retail shop and distribution rights for Samsung’s direct sell stores.

Samsung Australia management confirmed that the store was closing for good despite their web site still saying, “temporarily closed”.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
