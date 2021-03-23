German chipmaker Infineon is expecting a quarterly hit to revenue in the high double-digit million-euro range, due to a production outage at its plant in Texas, caused by last month’s snowstorm.

Infineon said it is continuing to boost production and expected to reach pre-shutdown levels of production by June.

Given tight market conditions Infineon said it would not be possible to recover lost production.

Given the general business situation and the strong global demand for microelectronics, Infineon anticipates no negative impact on overall revenue expectation for the full fiscal year to September 30.