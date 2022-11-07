Telstra and TPG have filed a new proposal offering that, should their merger result in anti-competition issues, the ACCC can nix it within the first eight years.

In addition, under the new proposal, TPG would retain approximately 60 percent of its total sites within the 17 percent regional coverage zone for the period, until the assessment period is over.

This would mean that, should the ACCC choose to unwind the deal, TPG could still compete.

Telstra and TPG are clearly hoping this sweetener will convince the ACCC to give the network sharing merger the green light, as it removes a lot of the anti-competition fears.

“This approach avoids the ACCC needing to reach a concluded view as part of the current formal authorisation process concerning the speculative (and long-term) claims of Optus regarding whether it will continue to compete and invest in regional areas,” the proposal states.

“It also avoids the ACCC being forced to reach a concluded view as to any long-term effects of the Proposed Transaction on either absolute or quality-adjusted prices.

“Instead, having regard to evidence as it emerges over the next six-to-eight years, if the ACCC (or the Tribunal) are not satisfied that the arrangements should continue, then the proposed transaction will be unwound, including the spectrum sharing arrangements.”