HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Medibank Won’t Pay Ransom, Breaches Hit 9.7M

Medibank Won’t Pay Ransom, Breaches Hit 9.7M

By | 7 Nov 2022

Medibank Australia has announced it will not pay any ransom demanded by hackers who have stolen details of 9.7 million customers.

“Based on the extensive advice we have received from cybercrime experts we believe there is only a limited chance paying a ransom would ensure the return of our customers’ data and prevent it from being published,” explained Medibank CEO David Koczkar.

“In fact, paying could have the opposite effect and encourage the criminal to directly extort our customers, and there is a strong chance that paying puts more people in harm’s way by making Australia a bigger target.

“It is for these reasons we have decided we will not pay a ransom for this event,” he concluded.

Medibank also revealed this morning that the hacker stole the name, date of birth, address, phone number, and email address for around 9.7 million current and former customers, and some of their authorised representatives.

This figure represents around 5.1 million Medibank customers, around 2.8 million ahm customers, and around 1.8 million international customers.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
OZ Cybercrime Reports Reach “Profound” Levels
Investors Deserve “Exclusive Commitment” From Optus CEO
Aussies Too Lazy To Switch Telcos
Medicare Numbers Leak After Another Attack
Medibank Admits Every Customer’s Data Stolen, Shares Down 14%
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Reveals First 8k Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Telstra, TPG Give ACCC Power To Kill Network Sharing Deal
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Samsung S23 Series To Feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Application
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Musk Fires Twitter’s Entire OZ Workforce
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
New Apple TV 4K Feature Won’t Work On Current TVs
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Reveals First 8k Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has announced the launch of an 8K gaming monitor in a brief teaser. The ultra-wide Odyssey Neo G9 will...
Read More