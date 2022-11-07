HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Reveals First 8k Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor

Samsung Reveals First 8k Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor

By | 7 Nov 2022

Samsung has announced the launch of an 8K gaming monitor in a brief teaser.

The ultra-wide Odyssey Neo G9 will become the company’s first ever gaming monitor with 8K resolution when launched.

Previewed at Thursday’s AMD Radeon event, the company pitched the product to PC gamers.

Odyssey Neo G95A Curved Gaming Monitor

While the cost is not known yet, it is expected to be quite expensive considering the fact that the current 49″ Odyssey Neo G95A Curved QLED DQHD Gaming Monitor is priced at $2999. So, prices could go up to as high as $4000.

To use the monitor, one will need a DisplayPort 2.1 capable GPU such as the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT revealed by AMD during the showcase, as well as a CPU set-up powerful enough to ensure it can work in lock step with the graphics card.

While the visual appeal is understandable, there are not a lot of games which can be played at 8K without AI upscaling. The original God of War on PC is one such game which came in 2021.

Last year, Touryst, the first ever native 8K 60 fps game, was launched which can natively run at 7680 x 4320 resolution. The only issue is that PS5 does not support 8K output yet.

Besides Samsung, a couple of companies have launched 8k monitors that includes Dell’s UP3218K with a resolution of 7680 x 4320 and Philip Brilliance 499P9H with 5120 x 1440 resolution.



