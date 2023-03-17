Telstra is planning to cut hundreds of roles in an attempt to cut $500 million in costs, according to insider documents.

According to the AFR, who cited the documents, at least 115 jobs will be lost from its retail network alone, with many more expected as the company implements restructures Telstra Purple, network management, and sales support teams.

Telstra Enterprise and Products and Technology segments will be restructured “to refine our operating model or reduce roles where work is no longer required,” an employee relations manager wrote in an email to Telstra unions on February 8.

“These proposals … are not driven by a need to make job reductions – but are designed to set us up to optimise how we work and deliver better experiences for our customers,” the email said.

“We are proposing further changes to help us reach our sustainable growth and digital leadership ambitions. These changes aim to further build the capabilities of our teams and evolve our structure to better serve and meet the needs of our customers – particularly those in Telstra Enterprise.

“These proposals would result in a net reduction of approximately 115 roles.”