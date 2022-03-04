HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Teen Dies Charging Phone

Teen Dies Charging Phone

By | 4 Mar 2022

In a tragic incident, a teen has been electrocuted just moments after asking his parents to leave the dinner table to charge his phone in Maipu, Argentina.

18-year-old Angel Andrada asked his parents if he could leave the table, as his phone was low on battery, but he never returned.

His parents heard a loud noise from the bedroom and went to investigate. His father saw the young man on the floor with burns to his body. They put him straight in the car and went to the hospital.

It is reported the “selfie-loving teen” was pronounced DOA, with officials saying he suffered a fatal electric shock that caused “burns to his neck, both wrists and his right foot.”

Statements were taken from Angel’s parents. An investigation is ongoing.



