HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Bowers & Wilkins Launch New Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Bowers & Wilkins Launch New Dolby Atmos Soundbar

By | 4 Mar 2022

British audio giants Bowers & Wilkins have activated the audio world with the Panorama 3, their first Dolby Atmos capable soundbar.

With a respected history of sophisticated audio deliverers, B&W are stepping out here, as well as stepping in. The Panorama 3 sees no wireless subwoofer, no HDMI inputs, and no option for rear speakers.

Everything you need is included inside the slender enclosure, with 13 drivers, including three 3/4″ dome tweeters, six 2″ cone bass/midranges, two 2″ cone Atmos drivers, and twin 4″ subwoofers — all powered by 400W.

B&W are ready to say the result is, “A room-filling and powerful sound no one-box rival can match.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Sennheiser Bringing Cheaper Soundbar And New Earbuds
What Next For Sound United As Masimo Stock Wobbles
$1.4B Sound United Deal Described As “Crazy”, Stock Falls 35%
BREAKING NEWS: Sound United Sold For $1.4 Billion
Alienware Now Using Hard Core Magnesium
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Memory Chip Fastest Ever
Latest News
/
March 4, 2022
/
AMD Suspends Chip Sales To Russia
Latest News
/
March 4, 2022
/
Facebook, BBC, Deutsche Welle Blocked In Russia
Latest News
/
March 4, 2022
/
Yahama Launches TW-E5B True Wireless Earbuds
Latest News Yamaha
/
March 4, 2022
/
Teen Dies Charging Phone
Latest News
/
March 4, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Memory Chip Fastest Ever
Latest News
/
March 4, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung are boasting they are set to release the fastest memory chipset ever, with their latest next-gen memory set setting...
Read More