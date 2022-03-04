British audio giants Bowers & Wilkins have activated the audio world with the Panorama 3, their first Dolby Atmos capable soundbar.

With a respected history of sophisticated audio deliverers, B&W are stepping out here, as well as stepping in. The Panorama 3 sees no wireless subwoofer, no HDMI inputs, and no option for rear speakers.

Everything you need is included inside the slender enclosure, with 13 drivers, including three 3/4″ dome tweeters, six 2″ cone bass/midranges, two 2″ cone Atmos drivers, and twin 4″ subwoofers — all powered by 400W.

B&W are ready to say the result is, “A room-filling and powerful sound no one-box rival can match.”