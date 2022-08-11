HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Telstra Profits Dive, Andy Penn Claps Himself Out

Telstra Profits Dive, Andy Penn Claps Himself Out

By | 11 Aug 2022

Telstra’s profits and revenue were both down for the year, but outgoing CEO Andy Penn is attempting to spin gold out of the results.

Penn used his final full year results presentation to largely crow about the success of his T22 strategy and the “much simpler, more agile, more efficient, leaner, more customer-focused and more digitally-enabled business” he will leave in his wake.

Telstra saw revenue drop 4.7 per cent year-over-year, to $22 billion. Net profits were down 4.6 per cent, to $1.8 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation dropped 5 per cent, to $7.3 billion.

Underlying earnings, however, were up 8.4 per cent. These adjusted figures leave out the $400 million spent to acquire Digicel, as well as declines of $700 million in one off NBN receipts, and $300 million in NBN commercial works.

Telstra’s mobile business was its best performer, with EBITDA up 21.2 per cent, from $3.3 billion to $4 billion. The company added 155,000 net retail postpaid mobile services, with a 6.4 per cent mobile services revenue growth.

“Our mobiles result was outstanding,” Penn said.

“Consumer & Small Business Fixed grew sequentially in the second half, Enterprise returned to growth and we started to realise the benefits of setting up our infrastructure assets as standalone InfraCo businesses.”

The company did, however, lose 81,000 bundled consumer fixed-line services during the year.

Penn’s final earnings presentation also marks the end of Telstra’s T22 strategy, and the start of its T25 ‘sequel’, which will be driven by incoming CEO and current CFO Vicki Brady (pictured below).

Penn considers T22 a success.

“When we launched our T22 strategy four years ago, we were in part responding to the operational and financial headwinds created by the rollout of the NBN,” he said.

“We were also responding to the technology innovation we could see around us and the growing rate of digital adoption.

“We knew we needed to fundamentally transform the company, to simplify and digitise, to set bold aspirations and radical interventions and that is what we have done.

“Telstra is a very different company today and while of course there is always more to do, we are much better equipped to face the very exciting digital future ahead.”

In the jovial spirit of things, Telstra also increased its total dividend for the year to 16.5 cents per share, which marks the first increase in the yearly Telstra dividend since 2015.

According to Penn, this “recognises the confidence of the Board following the success of our T22 strategy, the ambition in our T25 strategy, the strength of our balance sheet and the recognition by the Board of the importance of the dividend to shareholders.”

Buoyed by the dividend increase, shares have risen a modest 0.87 per cent this morning, to 4.04 cents.

Vicki Brady takes over as Telstra CEO on September 1.


211520

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Chinese Branded Smartphone Sales Slump
Telstra Won’t Hinder Optus 5G Rollout
Telstra Completes Fetch TV Acquisition
Kogan Earnings Plummet, Shares Jump 32.5%
NBN Won’t Be Privatised, As Govt Shifts Broadband Policy
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Motorola Razr 2022 Revealed First Pictures
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
News Corp, Nine, Seven Targeted Over Data Collection
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
ACCC Clears Google’s $7.4 Billion Purchase Of Mandiant
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
Significant Price Increase For iPhone 14 Expected
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
Disney Overtakes Netflix Subscriber Count
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Motorola Razr 2022 Revealed First Pictures
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola, who is set to unveil their Razr 2022 foldable alongside other phones today, has announced the price of the...
Read More