Disney has announced a massive 38 per cent rise in the cost of Disney Plus, as the service suffers from rising production and programming costs.

While these changes have only been announced for the US, no doubt Australia will see similar price hikes, as Disney tightens its belt globally.

Starting in December, Disney Plus will cost US$10.99 a month, compared to its current price of $7.99 a month. This is a substantial price hike, especially seeing Disney are also introducing an ad-supported tier, which will debut at $7.99 a month.

Basically, customers will have to fork out an extra $3 a month (A$4.24) or they’ll be hit with advertising. Disney has also raised its US subscription prices for Hulu, and ESPN Plus.

Disney Plus added 14.4 million customers last quarter to reach 152 million global subscribers. Its its direct-to-consumer division, which includes the streaming units, saw larger losses than in previous years. CEO Bob Chapek credits this to rising production and programming costs for Disney Plus and higher sports programming costs at ESPN Plus.