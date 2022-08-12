“Telstra has not learnt from previous flood experiences”, according to a scathing parliamentary inquiry into the flood responses across NSW earlier this year.

“Instead of relocating mobile phone towers to higher ground, it continues to place support equipment and energy supply at ground level, rendering them useless during floods,” the inquiry found.

The inquiry, chaired by Labor Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord, released its findings this week, after a series of hearings that began in April.

In total, 802 commercial telecommunications carrier sites were impacted by the flooding between February 28 and March 21.

22 communities in north east NSW and one community in Sydney had their services completely cut off.

Telstra told the inquiry that all services were fully restored by mid-June, with the exception of Mullumbimby and Buckendoon, who are still reliant on ‘Cells on Wheels’ temporary services while infrastructure is rebuilt.

The committee made 37 recommendations to Telstra, including: