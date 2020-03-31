Telco Industry Offers COVID Guide

SYDNEY: The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) and Communications Alliance have set up a joint Web page dubbed “Keeping Australians Connected”, with the aim of providing Australians with guidance around telecommunications services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say it will be updated as circumstances change and as new information becomes relevant.

The two organisations add that the industry will continue to work closely with the Government on business continuity plans as the COVID-19 situation evolves and ensure the ongoing delivery of vital telecommunications services to help maintain opportunities for work and education for all Australians. – Stuart Corner