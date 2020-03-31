BMC, NEC Oz Link Arms To Promote Digital Strategy

SYDNEY: BMC and NEC Australia have struck a deal that sees NEC using BMC’s Helix program to offer its clients service assurance technologies.

These will include monitoring, capacity and cost optimisation, discovery and remediation offerings, which NEC says will provide its operations team with “intelligent and proactive service assurance capabilities”.

“We’ll be engaging BMC more holistically, to provide faster adaption and adoption of existing and new service capabilities for an improved customer experience,” said Martin Braithwaite, NEC Oz’s national operations GM.

“That includes increased responsiveness, because of more tightly integrated service management and service operations delivery capabilities.

“It also strengthens our ability to lead and guide our customers through their own digital journeys.”