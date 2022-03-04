Yamaha Australia has launched its new TW-E5B true wireless earbuds, exclusive to JB Hi-Fi.

The earbuds sport 7mm drivers, adjustable EQ through the Headphone Controller app, and Qualcomm cVc support for crystal clear calls.

Ambient Sound mode lets you blend the surroundings in, for safety and practically when moving through the world, and Gaming Mode reduces delay between audio and vision.

They have 8.5 hours of battery life, with a further 22.5 hours in the charging case.

The buds come in blue, black, grey and brown colourways, and have a water resistance rating of IPX5.

“As a musical instrument manufacturer, Yamaha has a strong connection with a wide range of customers, from music creators to music listeners,” explains said Yoshi Tsugawa, senior general manager of Yamaha’s Home Audio Division.

“It has become one of our social responsibilities to ensure our customers can enjoy music for many years to come.

“Listening Care is one of our unique features which allows for a True Sound listening experience for a lifetime, without losing any musical expression at any volume level.”