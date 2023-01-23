The SL-G700M2 from Technics ushers in a new generation of multi-digital audio players with the highest sonic fidelity.

The successor to the highly respected SL-G700 Network/Super Audio CD player, this new unit supports most digital audio media on hand today, including MQA, as well as many of the high resolution audio sources on hand, and a variety of music streaming sources.

With the increasing range of high resolution audio formats available, alongside the emerging high-quality streaming platforms, and the continuing renaissance of vinyl, and following years of R&D, the SL-G700M2 is the right unit at the right time, featuring new digital/analog signal processing tech.

Technics’ goal when developing this technology was to attain phase alignment and ideal impulse response, both of which are crucial for achieving faithful music reproduction with a correct soundstage.

The unit comes with a high precision coherent D/A converter, which adapts digital values to analog signals highly accurately before sending them to an amplifier. It comprises three elements – coherent processing, a high-performance D/A converter in dual monaural configuration, and a proprietary discrete amplifier circuit.

Coherent processing improves the reproducibility of impulse signals by minimising amplitude and phase deviations through the D/A conversion for signals up to 192 kHz PCM. This all increases the sound’s purity, resulting in a clearer audio image.

A new DAC chip is also in play. The symmetrical placement of one L/R unit on each side and their independent transmission structures reduce mutual interference, for faithful reproduction of the audio image and musical space within the sound source.

As for the proprietary discrete amp circuit, the filter circuit after the D/A conversion uses an amp circuit with a unique discrete configuration rather than an operational amp IC, resulting in even higher responsiveness and S/N.

The SL-G700M2 also benefits from current injection active noise cancelling, a new technology that gets rid of unwanted noise components by using an inverse phase current to the detected noise.

Besides supporting a wide range of digital sources, the SL-G700M2 sports a USB-B input that allows constant connection to a network audio server or PC, and it supports playback of the Super Audio CD high-quality disc format, and features a dedicated SACD/CD “Pure Disc Playback” for further improvements in sound quality, as it shuts off all circuit blocks except any needed for Super Audio CD playback.

The unit is also capable of full decoding and playback of MQA files and MQA-CDs, as well as other high-res formats such as WAV/AIFF up to 384 kHz/32 bit, FLAC/ALAC up to 384 kHz/24 bit, and DSD up to 11.2 Mhz file playback.

It also supports Google Chromecast, so you can rock a wide range of music streaming services from Chromecast-enabled apps. AirPlay 2, WiFi and Bluetooth wireless connections are also supported.

Rolling out in slick silver and black versions, the SL-G700M2 will be at selected Technics audio specialist retailers from late January for $5499RRP.