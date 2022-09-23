TCL has announced the launch of the NXTPAPER 10s, a tablet that has been designed with eye-health and wellness in mind.

According to Optometry Australia’s 2022 Vision Index Report, 88% of Australians suffer from sore or tired eyes when using a computer or tablet for work, whilst BUPA found that 86% of parents believe that their children’s eyesight is being impacted by screen time. The former report also found that as a result of the pandemic and increased screen time, 31% of Australians have reported negative impacts on eye health.

In addition, HCF Australia found that the number of school-aged children needing glasses or contacts has increased by 28.8% from 2015 to 2020. The World Health Organisation has also stated that short-sightedness is increasing.

TCL’s NXTPAPER technology generates 73% less blue light from it’s 10.1-inch FHD display, which has a paper-like appearance. Despite the reduction in harmful blue-light, the NXTPAPER 10s features 10-layer protection which maintains accurate and natural colours. It is also TÜV certified.

In addition to being better for user eye-health, the paper-like surface of the screen reduces glare, making content easier to read at any angle.

In addition to the revolutionary display technology, the NXTPAPER 10s features an Octa-Core MTK8768 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, an 8MP main camera and 5MP selfie camera, can be used in ‘PC Mode’ with an included keyboard, and has an 8,000mAh battery.

The TCL NXTPAPER 10s, awarded “Best Product In Tablet Innovation for 2022-2023” in Europe by the Expert Imaging and Sound Association, comes to Australia for only $499. It is available at Big W, Target, MobileCiti and other online retailers.