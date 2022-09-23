TPG Telecom has renamed its wholesale arm Vision Network, with plans to bring superfast broadband to “more than 400,000 residential customers across Australia”.

The new entity, previously known as FTTB Wholesale, will provide tiered residential services, including Hybrid Fibre Coaxial in regional Victoria, FTTB and FTTP in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth, and FTTN services in Canberra.

It will offer plans ranging from 25/5Mbs to 1000Mbps, and will simplify pricing, with a standard monthly charge for unlimited downloads.

“Vision Network is our standalone wholesale broadband arm that has been designed to bring superfast and super-competitive broadband services to the retail market,” said Jonathan Rutherford, group executive of Wholesale, Enterprise and Government at TPG Telecom.

“With the demand for data growing every year it is vital businesses and consumers can access super-fast speeds at great prices. Vision Network’s mix of high-speed broadband technologies and our extensive network reach position us as a great alternative to NBN services.

“Our wholesale business has been our best kept secret for a while, but now we are ready to launch Vision Network and give customers more choices when it comes to accessing superfast broadband services.

“With Vision Network, service providers will receive greater cost certainty at a time when customers are relying more heavily on their home broadband connection for work and play.”