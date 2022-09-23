HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TPG Launches ‘Superfast’ Vision Network

TPG Launches ‘Superfast’ Vision Network

By | 23 Sep 2022

TPG Telecom has renamed its wholesale arm Vision Network, with plans to bring superfast broadband to “more than 400,000 residential customers across Australia”.

The new entity, previously known as FTTB Wholesale, will provide tiered residential services, including Hybrid Fibre Coaxial in regional Victoria, FTTB and FTTP in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth, and FTTN services in Canberra.

It will offer plans ranging from 25/5Mbs to 1000Mbps, and will simplify pricing, with a standard monthly charge for unlimited downloads.

“Vision Network is our standalone wholesale broadband arm that has been designed to bring superfast and super-competitive broadband services to the retail market,” said Jonathan Rutherford, group executive of Wholesale, Enterprise and Government at TPG Telecom.

“With the demand for data growing every year it is vital businesses and consumers can access super-fast speeds at great prices. Vision Network’s mix of high-speed broadband technologies and our extensive network reach position us as a great alternative to NBN services.

“Our wholesale business has been our best kept secret for a while, but now we are ready to launch Vision Network and give customers more choices when it comes to accessing superfast broadband services.

“With Vision Network, service providers will receive greater cost certainty at a time when customers are relying more heavily on their home broadband connection for work and play.”


268811

About Post Author
,
You may also like
COMMENT:Is TPG Getting Desperate As ACCC Decision Gets Closer
$7 Billion Of TPG Shares Out Of Escrow
Will Teoh Dump His TPG Shares This Week?
Security Service Heads Warn Businesses Of Risks, Associated With Chinese Linked Companies
$7.2B In TPG Share Will Come Into Play Next Week, Who Will Sell & Who Will Buy?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TCL’s $500 NXTPAPER 10s Tablet Cuts Blue Light By 73%
Latest News
/
September 23, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE: Top Samsung PR Executive Quits
Latest News
/
September 23, 2022
/
Google Takes On Dolby With Audio-Visual Play
Latest News
/
September 23, 2022
/
Denon’s New 8K AVR Range Starts At Under $600
Latest News
/
September 23, 2022
/
Meta Secretly Dodging Apple’s iOS Privacy Features
Latest News
/
September 23, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TCL’s $500 NXTPAPER 10s Tablet Cuts Blue Light By 73%
Latest News
/
September 23, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
TCL has announced the launch of the NXTPAPER 10s, a tablet that has been designed with eye-health and wellness in...
Read More