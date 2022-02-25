HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TCL Releasing Affordable 4K Google TV

TCL Releasing Affordable 4K Google TV

By | 25 Feb 2022
,

TCL has announced a new budget-friendly lineup of 4K Google TVs, ranging from 43- to 73-inches in size.

The P735 and C635 models are LCD TVs with 4K resolution and 50/60Hz displays, with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The C635 also features Quantum Dot technology, and superior speakers by Onkyo.

Best of all, the TVs will have Google’s OS baked in; given Google TV will be getting the tech giant’s attention over Android TV in 2022, this is a boon for TCL – and lovers of affordable TVs.

TCL’s new 4K Google TVs will arrive April, with pricing expected to be around the A$1,000 mark.



