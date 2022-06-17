TCL previewed a handful of new products to Australian media during the week, including a new TCL 30 5G smartphone and the NXTPAPER 10s.

Value for money is paramount for both products.

The 30 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, and comes bundled with a pair of TCL’s MOVEAUDIO S600s earbuds, which retail for $200 separately.

The phone has an ultra-slim 7.74mm design, and weighs just 184g. It will be on the market late in the third quarter, and will retail for $599.

The NXTPAPER 10s is another product that comes ready in the box, bundled with a bonus keyboard so that users can get to work straight away.

It boasts a 10.1-inch WUXGA display with innovative technology – making media vibrant with sharp colour and detail. The Octa-Core chipset will handle tasks easily, as will a massive 8000mAh battery, which supports up to eight hours.

The NEXTPAPER 10s will also hit the Australian market late third quarter, and will sell for $499.