TCL Previews New 5G Phone, NxtPaper Tablet
TCL previewed a handful of new products to Australian media during the week, including a new TCL 30 5G smartphone and the NXTPAPER 10s.
Value for money is paramount for both products.
The 30 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, and comes bundled with a pair of TCL’s MOVEAUDIO S600s earbuds, which retail for $200 separately.
The phone has an ultra-slim 7.74mm design, and weighs just 184g. It will be on the market late in the third quarter, and will retail for $599.
The NXTPAPER 10s is another product that comes ready in the box, bundled with a bonus keyboard so that users can get to work straight away.
It boasts a 10.1-inch WUXGA display with innovative technology – making media vibrant with sharp colour and detail. The Octa-Core chipset will handle tasks easily, as will a massive 8000mAh battery, which supports up to eight hours.
The NEXTPAPER 10s will also hit the Australian market late third quarter, and will sell for $499.