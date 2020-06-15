TCL Patents Smartphone With Under-Screen Selfie Camera

TCL has patented a new smartphone design that features an under-display selfie camera, making it invisible when not in use.

Sitting the front-facing camera underneath the display would allow for maximum screen space – something smartphone vendors have tried to maximise as much as possible.

An under-display selfie camera would be a breakthrough in this area. Other smartphone brands have opted for notches, pop-ups, punch-holes and U-infinity displays to try and maximise screen space.

While TCL has patented this unique design, there is still no public timeline for when this product may appear on the market.

According to Gizmochina.com, Huawei could have exclusive access to Visionox’s under-screen camera solution. The display manufacturer Visionox recently announced that it was ready to mass produce this type of camera display.

Androidheadlines.com has reported on rumours that Huawei will release the first smartphone with an under-display camera this year.

On the rear of TCL’s patented smartphone design, there is a quad camera set-up, with two LED flashes. In addition, the smartphone appears to have a curved display and visible bezels.