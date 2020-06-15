New PS5 Spider-Man Game Will Be Smaller Than The Original

The new PlayStation 5 Spider-Man game – titled ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ – is expected to be smaller than the Spider-Man game that was released in 2018 on PlayStation 4.

Last Thursday Sony unveiled a range of new PS5 games that will be released later this year and next year on the new console, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Following the release of this game’s trailer, there was some confusion about whether this would be an entirely new game.

According to Bloomberg News, this new Spider-Man title will be sold as a stand-alone product; however, it is expected to be a smaller game than the PS4 one. On average the last Spider-Man game took roughly 40 hours to complete the game. This new game is expected to be shorter.

At the virtual PS5 unveiling event, Sony also revealed that there will be a new Ratchet & Clank game from Insomniac Games – ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’. For the first time ever, the coming PlayStation 5 console will also be available in a disc-free, digital only format.