TCL Mobile Offers 5G Under $500

By | 3 May 2021
TCL is launching two of its 20 Series smartphones into Australia, including a 5G offering for under $500.

The TCL 20 5G, for $499, and 20 SE, for $299, both incorporate TCL’s in-house display technology including its Nxtvision visual enhancement software, and are pitched at the affordable premium market.

The 20 5G (top) features a full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 690 octa-core processor, and a 4500mAh battery, while the 20 SE (below) comes with an HD+ display, a Qualcomm octa-core chipset, and a 5000mAh battery.

According to David Vieira, Director of Product Marketing, South East Asia, TCL Communication, the 20 Series launch follows the successful debut of TCL mobiles into Australia with its 10 Series last year.

“Our launch is the start of an aggressive roadmap through the rest of 2021 and beyond, from new smartphones to tablets and wearables that we are excited to bring to Australia as the TCL brand cements itself as a high quality, high performance and affordable brand consumers can rely on,” he said.

The TCL 20 5G will launch at Harvey Norman at the end of the month and Officeworks in June, while the 20 SE will also be available at Officeworks next month.

