TCL Communication have launched two new sub-$750 smartphones in Australia – the TCL 10 Pro and the TCL 10L, which feature curved AMOLED displays, NXTVISION visual technology, quad rear camera set-up.

“We are thrilled to be launching both the TCL 10 Pro and 10L in Australia as part of our bigger plans for the TCL brand in smartphones,” said Sam Skontos, VP and Regional Managing Director of South East Asia & Pacific for TCL Mobile.

“We have leveraged our extensive experience and global success in display technology to deliver two highly featured phones we believe are best in class for their price and epitomise our commitment to Display Greatness.”

TCL, which is best known for its TVs, has used its proprietary display technology to deliver a lifelike picture on its 10 Series smartphones.

The 10 Series also offers an SDR-to-HDR real-time conversion feature, providing HDR-like video enhancement with brighter highlights, darker shadows, increased contrast and amplified colour.

TCL 10 Pro ($749) offers a 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED panel, which allows for reduced bezel and a high screen-to-body ratio. It features an on-display fingerprint reader, and facilitates reverse charging.

As the more premium of the two, the TCL 10 Pro has a 64MP high-res camera, 2.9μm big pixel low-light video cam, 123° super wide-angle camera and macro camera, as well as a 24MP front-facing camera.

TCL 10L ($449) has a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dotch display, with a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. It has four rear cameras, a 16MP selfie camera, and offers a range of creative video models.

Both models will be available at Officeworks and JB HI-FI from 10th August.

“Recent analyst data only reinforces our longstanding belief that consumers should have access to feature-rich smartphones that are well priced. This is only amplified in this economic climate where Australians are becoming more budget conscious than ever before. This is were TCL smartphones can play a valuable role in the market, by delivering incredible value in the so-called ‘mid-tier’ category.”