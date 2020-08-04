Supply chain sources expect Apple to release its new 5G-supported iPhone 12 handsets in a staggered approach, further exacerbating issues from a later-than-expected launch date.

Last week, Apple confirmed the iPhone 12 launch would be delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, and supply “available a few weeks later.”

Latest leaks from renowned tech commentator, Ming-Chi Kuo, predicts Apple will deploy 5G connectivity to its full 2020 flagship phone lineup, alongside a more advanced camera.

According to Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes, supply chain sources expect Apple to release its 5G handsets in two stages – the 6.1-inch models first, and other sizes second.

“Apple may launch its 5G iPhones in two stages, with two 6.1-inch models in the first and another two 6.7- and 5.4-inch devices in the second, the sources said, adding that suppliers of SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards for the former models have recently kicked off shipments, with those for the latter to start in late August.”

Supply chain sources also forecast shipments of flexible boards for the new iPhones to peak around 2 – 4 weeks later than usual, adding fuel to speculation of delayed release.

According to MacRumours, the news is one of the first reports that Apple may take a possible phased launch approach for the new iPhones.

The release of the iPhone 12 line-up has been plagued with reports of supply chain and development hardships, alongside vendor component delays.

The lineup is expected to include higher-end devices with triple-lens cameras, in addition to more affordable models with dual-lens.