HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TCL Follow Up 8K TVs Release With First 8K Streaming Service

TCL Follow Up 8K TVs Release With First 8K Streaming Service

By | 22 Nov 2021

Hot on the heels of their first 8K TVs earlier this year, TCL has announced customers will be able to enjoy the first premium 8K subscription video service, after they partnered with The Explorers Foundation, an initiative aiming to protect and promote biodiversity by documenting the planet.

With the TCL Roku TV 6-series of 8K TVs proving popular, owners will be able sign up for the Explorers subscription service, which will gather a library of 4K and 8K ultra HD video taking in the natural heritage of the planet, as well as cultural and human aspects.

With 8K TV owners previously mostly being confined to content through YouTube and Vimeo, this streaming app is a great step forward.

The vision is to offer content from documentarians and filmmakers, so expect stunning visuals and storytelling.

“8K HDR enhances images with stunning sharpness and depth of field,” says Gregory Martoglio, a renowned nature cinematographer and contributor with The Explorers.

“The powerful images of the natural world that we’ve preserved in 8K video look spectacular on The Explorers Channel through the TCL 6-Series 8K TV.”

New content is promised to be added daily, with TCL customers getting a free three-month trial subscription.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung And Sony TVs Win Canstar Blue Customer Satisfaction Award
Hisense, No Response From Harvey Norman Over Kick Out Claims
TCL Teams With Activision For Call Of Duty TV Partnership
TCL Bolsters Whitegoods Range With Air Cons, Washing Machines
EXCLUSIVE: TCL Has A Samsung Flip Competitor & A Sub $300 5G Smartphone
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Outpouring Of Grief For Cygnett Founder’s Death
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
Try Out A Virtual Blow Dryer At Dyson’s New VR Store
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
Talent Shortage Forces Telstra, Optus To Pay Workers More
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
Amazon Senior Execs Charged With Drug Smuggling
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
Interdyn Launches Black Fortnight Campaign
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Outpouring Of Grief For Cygnett Founder’s Death
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The news that Tim Swann, the Chairman and owner of Melbourne-based Cygnett, was killed at the weekend in a tragic...
Read More